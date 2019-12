GREENE COUNTY — 34-year-old Joshua R. Gilley from Alabama was found guilty on Dec. 14, of second-degree assault that took place in Greene County Jail on Dec. 12, 2017.

During the booking process, he became combative as officers escorted him to a hold over cell when he punched a Detention Officer, Cpl. Kruger in the face.

Cpl. Kruger required medical attention and was transported to the hospital.

Sentencing for Gilley will be on Feb. 8, 2020.