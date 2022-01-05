A look at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s resource for COVID-19 tests

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is now offering a way to book COVID-19 testing appointments online. Health Department officials say with other respiratory illnesses going around besides COVID, testing is the best way to find out what’s making you sick.

The health department’s new online testing tool offers a way to book appointments with the department. These tests are free, but officials say demand is growing and appointments fill up fast, so they recommend booking your test several days out. The testing location is at the dealth department’s clinic on East Battlefield Road in Springfield.

The site also offers information about other places in the area to receive a COVID-19 test. You can click on each place, and receive information about the cost and any other information you may need to know.

The online resource also offers in-depth information about the different kinds of COVID-19 tests.

In addition to testing, the health department also encourages individuals to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department also offers online resources for vaccines.