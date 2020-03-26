A list of places still hiring during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During the COVID-19 pandemic many businesses are closed either by their own hand or by government law. These closures have forced businesses to lay-off employees increasing the number of those who have claimed unemployment. However, some businesses are able to offer jobs to those in need of one.
If you would like to add your business to the list email us here.
Businesses
- Eagle Stop:
- Is hiring at all locations. You can apply in-store or online.
- Dollar General:
- Looking to hire 50,000 employees across the country.
- Walmart:
- In Missouri, Walmart plans to hire more than 4,300 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers, and fulfillment centers. Can apply online or text “jobs” to 240240.
- Hy-Vee:
- Looking to hire temporary hourly employees. You can apply here or text SMILES to 97211.
- Isabel’s house:
- They currently have full-time and part-time child advocate and intake specialist positions open. You can apply online.
- CVSHealth:
- Looking to hire 50,000 workers in part-time, full-time and temporary workers.
- NorthStar
- Seeking applicants.