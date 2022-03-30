SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Over 200 beverages can be sampled at the Ozarks Beerfest on April 2nd at the Springfield Expo Center.

After a two-year break, the Ozarks Beerfest has returned featuring the region’s best-flavored malt beverages, seltzers, ciders, and beer. There will also be food, games, contests, a raffle, cornhole, and live music.

All proceeds from the event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E St. Louis St., tickets can be found here.

Here’s a list of breweries participating this year:

  • Lost Signal Brewing
  • Mother’s Brewing Company
  • Boulevard Brewing Co.
  • Ozark Beer Co.
  • Banter Brewing Co.
  • Downstream Crafted Brewing Company
  • Show-Me Brewing
  • Genesee Brewing Company
  • Public House Brewing Company
  • Hold Fast Brewing
  • Firestone Walker Brewing Company
  • Ciderboys Old Fashioned Hard Cider
  • 4Hands Brewing Co.
  • Montucky Cold Snacks
  • 4 by 4 Brewing Company
  • Stone Brewing Co.
  • Total Beverage
  • Wire Road Brewery
  • CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective
  • The Home Brewery
  • Stevens Point Brewery
  • Springfield Brewing Company
  • Fifco
  • Ace Cider
  • Merchant du Vin
  • Bricktown Brewery
  • White River Brewery
  • Schlafly Beer
  • Great Escape Beer Works
  • Them Beer Knobbers
  • Brick River Cider Co.
  • Piney River Brewing Co.
  • City Barrel Brewing Company
  • KC BiER Co
  • O’Fallon Brewery
  • Tie & Timber Beer Co.
  • Odell Brewing Co.
  • Deschutes Brewery
  • The Boston Beer Company
  • Urban Chestnut Brewing Company
  • Kona Brewing Co.
  • Goose Island Beer Co.
  • Breckenridge Brewery
  • Alaskan Brewing Co.
  • Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer
  • Abita
  • Elysian Brewing
  • Golden Road Brewing
  • Sonic Hard Seltzer
  • Tallgrass Brewing Co.