SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Over 200 beverages can be sampled at the Ozarks Beerfest on April 2nd at the Springfield Expo Center.

After a two-year break, the Ozarks Beerfest has returned featuring the region’s best-flavored malt beverages, seltzers, ciders, and beer. There will also be food, games, contests, a raffle, cornhole, and live music.

All proceeds from the event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.

The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E St. Louis St., tickets can be found here.

Here’s a list of breweries participating this year: