SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Over 200 beverages can be sampled at the Ozarks Beerfest on April 2nd at the Springfield Expo Center.
After a two-year break, the Ozarks Beerfest has returned featuring the region’s best-flavored malt beverages, seltzers, ciders, and beer. There will also be food, games, contests, a raffle, cornhole, and live music.
All proceeds from the event benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks.
The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E St. Louis St., tickets can be found here.
Here’s a list of breweries participating this year:
- Lost Signal Brewing
- Mother’s Brewing Company
- Boulevard Brewing Co.
- Ozark Beer Co.
- Banter Brewing Co.
- Downstream Crafted Brewing Company
- Show-Me Brewing
- Genesee Brewing Company
- Public House Brewing Company
- Hold Fast Brewing
- Firestone Walker Brewing Company
- Ciderboys Old Fashioned Hard Cider
- 4Hands Brewing Co.
- Montucky Cold Snacks
- 4 by 4 Brewing Company
- Stone Brewing Co.
- Total Beverage
- Wire Road Brewery
- CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective
- The Home Brewery
- Stevens Point Brewery
- Springfield Brewing Company
- Fifco
- Ace Cider
- Merchant du Vin
- Bricktown Brewery
- White River Brewery
- Schlafly Beer
- Great Escape Beer Works
- Them Beer Knobbers
- Brick River Cider Co.
- Piney River Brewing Co.
- City Barrel Brewing Company
- KC BiER Co
- O’Fallon Brewery
- Tie & Timber Beer Co.
- Odell Brewing Co.
- Deschutes Brewery
- The Boston Beer Company
- Urban Chestnut Brewing Company
- Kona Brewing Co.
- Goose Island Beer Co.
- Breckenridge Brewery
- Alaskan Brewing Co.
- Press Premium Alcohol Seltzer
- Abita
- Elysian Brewing
- Golden Road Brewing
- Sonic Hard Seltzer
- Tallgrass Brewing Co.