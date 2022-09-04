SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Sept. 3, 2022, at 8:05 p.m. the Springfield Police Department was dispatched to a car crash at Grant and Meadowmere.

According to SPD, a red 2007 Ford Ranger was speeding southbound on Grant from Meadowmere. The driver, Joshua Stone, 28, lost control and ran off the road. Kyle Carlisle, 19, was in the passenger seat while Kaylee Fields, 19, and Elijah Smith, 19, sitting in the bed of the truck. The truck hit a utility pole, chain link fence, and tree before rolling over, ejecting Smith and Fields.

The truck passengers were all transported to a local hospital. Carlisle and Stone had minor injuries. Smith was listed in critical but stable condition. The four months pregnant Fields later died in the hospital. The next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances involved in the crash.

This was the 17th fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2022.