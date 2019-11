SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A ceremony for Lincoln Memorial Cemetery is scheduled to happen at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

The cemetery is at Chestnut Expressway and Barnes Avenue.

Many of the gravestones there date back to the 1850s.

More than 1,200 people are laid to rest there.

Lincoln Memorial is an important place for Springfield’s African American community.

The board for the cemetery will dedicate a new marker and celebrate a new fence tomorrow.