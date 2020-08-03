A guide to the August 4 Missouri primary election

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s primary election is August 4. FOX 2 has curated a list of candidates, links, and helpful information for Missouri voters before they cast their ballot. High-profile races include the primary for US Congress, St. Louis County Executive, and St. Louis Circuit Attorney.
For the remaining 2020 elections, St. Louis County voters can vote at any polling place in the county. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the primary election day. All voters and poll workers will be required to wear a mask inside all polling places.
Mail-in voting has closed but you can still vote absentee at election board offices and some additional sites in St. Louis County. With lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, absentee voting offers an alternative for those who fear big crowds tomorrow. You have until 5:00 pm tonight to submit your absentee ballot there.
Want to avoid polling places? Call the St. Louis County Board of Elections to set up an appointment to vote from your vehicle at Northwest Plaza. Call: 314-615-1800.
Voting resources:
- Check your voter registration.
- See who your current legislators are.
- See a sample ballot based on your address.
- This app is also a good resource to check a sample ballot based on your location:
Ballot measures:
Missouri Amendment 2 will be on the ballot. The measure looks to expand Medicaid. A “yes” vote supports adults between 19 and 65 whose income is 138 percent of the federal poverty level or below being eligible for Medicaid. It would also keep that new population from having to meet additional requirements than the population that already qualifies for Medicaid. A “no” vote opposes these additions to the population that qualifies.
St. Louis County Proposition C will be on the ballot and will ask voters if they want to redo the city’s charter with new wording. The new wording would more accurately reflect the way procedures are running currently.
Statewide Offices
Governor
- Mike Parson (R)
- Saundra McDowell (R)
- James Neely (R)
- Raleigh Ritter (R)
- Nicole Galloway (D)
- Antoin Johnson (D)
- Jimmie Matthews (D)
- Eric Morrison (D)
- Robin Van Quaethem (D)
- Jerome H. Bauer (Green)
- Rik Combs (Libertarian)
Lieutenant Governor
- Mike Kehoe (R)
- Mike Carter (R)
- Arnie Dienoff (R)
- Aaron Wisdom (R)
- Alissia Canady (D)
- Gregory Upchurch (D)
- Kelley Dragoo (Green)
- Bill Slantz (Libertarian)
Attorney General
- Eric Schmitt (R)
- Richard Finneran (D)
- Elad Gross (D)
- Kevin Babcock (Libertarian)
Secretary of State
- Jay Ashcroft (R)
- Yinka Faleti (D)
- Paul Venable (Constitution)
- Paul Lehmann (Green)
- Carl Herman Freese (Libertarian)
State Treasurer
- Vicki Englund (D)
- Scott Fitzpatrick (R)
- Joseph Civettini (Green)
- Nick Kasoff (Libertarian)
St. Louis City Elections
St. Louis Circuit Attorney
- Daniel Zdrodowski (R)
- Kim Gardner (D)
- Mary Pat Carl (D)
Sheriff
- John N. Castellano, III (R)
- Lester (Corkey) Stewart (R)
- Vernon Betts (D)
- Alfred Montgomery (D)
- David Mosley (D)
City Treasurer
- Tishaura O. Jones (D)
- Jeffrey L. Boyd (D)
- Don De Vivo (Green)
Committee Ward 1
- Sterling Samuel Miller (D)
- Yolanda (Glass) Brown (D)
- Raquel Gant (D)
Committee Ward 2
- Larry Middlebrook (D)
- David Mosley (D)
- Joyce M. Hall (D)
- Erma Jefferson (D)
Committee Ward 3
- Desheon McNarry (D)
- Anthony Bell (D)
- Michael Conners (D)
- Lucinda Frazier (D)
- Kathelena (K-D.) Belcher (D)
Committee Ward 4
- Jacoby Combs (D)
- Leroy Carter (D)
- Jamar Mullins (D)
- Edward McFowland (D)
- Bill Beene (D)
- Dwinderlin (Dwin) Evans (D)
- Caroline Moore (D)
- Gwenn Washington (D)
- Wanda Lary-Taylor (D)
Committee Ward 5
- Vernon Betts (D)
- Rasheen Aldridge, Jr. (D)
- Craig Riggins (D)
- Penny V. Hubbard (D)
Committee Ward 6
- Michael Hebron (R)
- Michael Butler (D)
- William Suggs (D)
- Vanessa Carroll (D)
- Mary Entrup (D)
Committee Ward 7
- Nana Agyeman-Graham (R)
- Marty Joe Murray, Jr. (D)
- Danielle Mangogna (D)
- Amber Benge (D)
Committee Ward 8
- Byron Keelin (R)
- Paul Fehler (D)
- Joanna (Josie) Grillas (D)
- Jacqueline A. Gonzales (D)
- Joseph Civettini (Green)
Committee Ward 9
- Bryan Walsh (D)
- Sara Johnson (D)
Committee Ward 10
- Reid M. Cranmer (R)
- Rob Stelzer (D)
- Amie Jade Maxwell (D)
- Debbie Bianchi Hilderbrand (D)
Committee Ward 11
- Jacob W. Hummel (D)
- Kathy Gamache (D)
Committee Ward 12
- Mary Theresa McLean (R)
- Gregory F.X. Daly (D)
- Kristina Sullivan (D)
Committee Ward 13
- Fred Wessels (D)
- Tony Kirchner (D)
- Lisa Bertke (D)
Committee Ward 14
- Julia F. McQueen (R)
- Ian McVey (D)
- Matt Bell (D)
- Madeline Buthod (D)
Committee Ward 15
- Ryan Barry (R)
- Tod A. Martin (D)
- Karisa Gilman-Hernandez (D)
Committee Ward 16
- Joe Hodes (R)
- Lynn M. Muench (R)
- Steve Lenivy (D)
- Mary Pat Carl (D)
Committee Ward 17
- Dan Scott (R)
- Bob Hilgemann (D)
- Amy Hilgemann (D)
- Don Devivo (Green)
Committee Ward 18
- John Watson, Jr. (D)
- Judith R. Arnold (D)
- Yolanda (Yogi) Yancie (D)
- Pamela M. McLucas (D)
Committee Ward 19
- Cleo Willis, Sr. (D)
- Shawn Baker (D)
- Queen Byrd (D)
Committee Ward 20
- Mark Comfort (R)
- Mark Davis (D)
- Curtis York (D)
- Kirsten Petty (D)
Committee Ward 21
- Tim Anderson-El (D)
- James A. Keys (D)
- Rebecca McCloud (D)
- Laura M. Keys (D)
Committee Ward 22
- Robert Vroman (R)
- Andre Williams (D)
- Norma J. Walker (D)
- Tonya Finley-McCaw (D)
Committee Ward 23
- Robert J. Crump (R)
- Cynthia Mueller Rice (R)
- John M. Carpenter (D)
- Patrick Joseph Moynihan (D)
- Patty Ellison-Brown (D)
Committee Ward 24
- Matthew Sisul (D)
- Carolyn McMahon (D)
- Teri Powers (D)
Committee Ward 25
- Greg Brown (D)
- Lori Lamprich (D)
Committee Ward 26
- Joseph (Joe) Palm (D)
- Mario L. Stanton (D)
- Karla May (D)
- Tameka Stigers (D)
Committee Ward 27
- Chris Carter (D)
- Eltoreon Hawkins (D)
- Mary E. Davis (D)
- Mary Ann Jackson (D)
Committee Ward 28
- Taunia Allen Mason (R)
- Michael J. Gras (D)
- William (Bill) Haas (D)
- Gail Farwell (D)
St. Louis County Elections
St. Louis County Executive
- Paul Berry III (R)
- Ed Golterman (R)
- Mark Mantovani (D)
- Sam Page (D)
- Jamie Tolliver (D)
- Jake Zimmerman (D)
- Theo Brown, Sr. (Libertarian)
- Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell (Green)
St. Louis County Council District 2
- Jerry Bowen (R)
- Kelli Dunaway (D)
- Barry L. Glantz (D)
- Arnold J. Trembley (Libertarian)
St. Louis County Council District 4
- Curtis Faulkner (R)
- Mark Behlmann (D)
- Rochelle Walton Gray (D)
- Shalonda Webb (D)
- Eric S. Harris (Libertarian)
St. Louis County Council District 6
- Ernie Trakas (R)
- Bob Burns (D)
- Alex Lange (D)
- Venki Palamand (D)
United States House of Representatives
District 1
- Winnie Heartstrong (R)
- Anthony Rogers (R)
- William Lacy Clay (D)
- Katherine Bruckner (D)
- Cori Bush (D)
District 2
- Ann Wagner (R)
- Jill Schupp (D)
District 3
- Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)
- Jeffrey Nowak (R)
- Lynette Trares (R)
- Brandon Wilkinson (R)
- Adela Wisdom (R)
- Dennis Oglesby (D)
- Megan Rezabek (D)
District 4
- Vicky Hartzler (R)
- Neal Gist (R)
- Lindsey Simmons (D)
- Steven Koonse (Libertarian)
- Robert E. Smith (Libertarian)
District 6
- Sam Graves (R)
- Christopher Ryan (R)
- Ramona Farris (D)
- Henry Martin (D)
- Gena Ross (D)
- Donald Robert Sartain (D)
- Charles West (D)
District 8
- Jason Smith (R)
- Kathy Ellis (D)
Missouri State Senate
State Senate District 1
- Mitchell Kohlberg (R)
- David Lenihan (R)
- Doug Beck (D)
State Senate District 3
- Joshua Barrett (R)
- Elaine Gannon (R)
- Kent Scism (R)
State Senate District 5
- Michael J. Hebron Sr. (R)
- Jeremiah Church (D)
- McFarlane Duncan (D)
- Megan Ellyia Green (D)
- Bill Haas (D)
- Steve Roberts (D)
- Michelle Sherod (D)
State Senate District 13
- Al Green (D)
- Angela Mosley (D)
- Tommie Pierson Jr. (D)
- Jeff Coleman (Libertarian)
State Senate District 15
- Andrew Koenig (R)
- Deb Lavender (D)
State Senate District 23
- Bill Eigel (R)
- Dan O’Connell (R)
- Eric Wulff (R)
- Richard Orr (D)
Missouri House of Representatives
State House District 63
- Dale Schaper (R)
- Richard West (R)
State House District 64
- Tony Lovasco (R)
- Aaliyah Bailey (D)
- Michael Howard (D)
State House District 65
- Tom Hannegan (R)
- Bill Otto (D)
State House District 66
- Thomas G. Bradley (D)
- Troy Jefferson (D)
- Marlene Terry (D)
State House District 67
- Aaron Craig (D)
- Neil Smith (D)
State House District 68
- Jay Mosley (D)
- Mike Moehlenkamp (D)
State House District 69
- Scott Cazadd (R)
- Gretchen Bangert (D)
State House District 70
- Jerry Adzima (R)
- Paula Brown (D)
State House District 71
- LaDonna Appelbaum (D)
- Boris Abadzhyan (D)
State House District 72
- Darren Grant (R)
- Doug Clemens (D)
State House District 73
- Raychel Proudie (D)
State House District 74
- Mike Person (D)
- Yolonda Fortson (D)
- Gary Johnson (D)
State House District 75
- Alan Gray (D)
- Teona McGhaw-Boure (D)
State House District 76
- Chris Carter (D)
- Marlon Anderson (D)
State House District 77
- Kimberly-Ann Collins (D)
- Darryl G. Gray (D)
State House District 78
- Timothy Gartin (R)
- Rasheen Aldridge (D)
State House District 79
- LaKeySha Bosley (D)
State House District 80
- Peter Merideth (D)
State House District 81
- Steve Butz (D)
State House District 82
- Robert Crump (R)
- Donna Baringer (D)
State House District 83
- Jo Doll (D)
- Tyler Merkel (D)
- Andrew Bolin (Libertarian)
State House District 84
- Wiley Price (D)
State House District 85
- Kevin Windham Jr. (D)
State House District 86
- Joe Adams (D)
State House District 87
- Ian Mackey (D)
State House District 88
- Karan Pujji (R)
- Tracy McCreery (D)
State House District 89
- Dean Plocher (R)
- Luke Barber (D)
State House District 90
- Rick Perry (R)
- Barbara Phifer (D)
State House District 91
- Sarah Unsicker (D)
State House District 92
- Bill Heisse (R)
- Michael Burton (D)
State House District 93
- Gabriel Jones (R)
- Bridget Walsh Moore (D)
State House District 94
- Jim Murphy (R)
- Jean Pretto (D)
State House District 95
- Michael O’Donnell (R)
- Ann Zimpfer (D)
State House District 96
- David Gregory (R)
- Erica Hoffman (D)
State House District 97
- Mary Coleman (R)
State House District 98
- Shamed Dogan (R)
- Brant Harber (R)
- Angie Schaefer (D)
State House District 99
- Vince Moreland Jr. (R)
- Lee Ann Pitman (R)
- Trish Gunby (D)
State House District 100
- Derek Grier (R)
- Helena Webb (D)
State House District 101
- Bruce DeGroot (R)
State House District 102
- Ron Hicks (R)
- Tracy Grundy (D)
State House District 103
- John Wiemann (R)
- Lisa Rees (D)
State House District 104
- Adam Schnelting (R)
- Jessica DeVoto (D)
State House District 105
- Phil Christofanelli (R)
- Christine Hyman (D)
State House District 106
- Adam Schwadron (R)
- Cindy Berne (D)
State House District 107
- Nick Schroer (R)
- Victoria Witt Datt (D)
- Mike Copeland (Libertarian)
State House District 108
- Justin Hill (R)
- Susan Shumway (D)
State House District 109
- John Simmons (R)
State House District 110
- Dottie Bailey (R)
- John Kiehne (D)
State House District 111
- Shane Roden (R)
- Daniel Cherry (D)
State House District 112
- Rob Vescovo (R)
- Chadwick Bicknell (R)
State House District 113
- Dan Shaul (R)
- Terry Burgess (D)
State House District 114
- Becky Ruth (R)
State House District 115
- Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R)
- Marvin Fricke (R)
- Ryan Jones (R)
- Cynthia Nugent (D)
State House District 116
- Dale Wright (R)
- Bryant Wolfin (R)
State House District 117
- Mike Henderson (R)
- Tony Dorsett (D)
State House District 118
- Mike McGirl (R)
State House District 119
- Nate Tate (R)