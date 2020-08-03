A guide to the August 4 Missouri primary election

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s primary election is August 4. FOX 2 has curated a list of candidates, links, and helpful information for Missouri voters before they cast their ballot. High-profile races include the primary for US Congress, St. Louis County Executive, and St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

For the remaining 2020 elections, St. Louis County voters can vote at any polling place in the county. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the primary election day. All voters and poll workers will be required to wear a mask inside all polling places.

Mail-in voting has closed but you can still vote absentee at election board offices and some additional sites in St. Louis County. With lingering concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, absentee voting offers an alternative for those who fear big crowds tomorrow. You have until 5:00 pm tonight to submit your absentee ballot there.

Want to avoid polling places? Call the St. Louis County Board of Elections to set up an appointment to vote from your vehicle at Northwest Plaza. Call: 314-615-1800.

Voting resources:

Ballot measures:

Missouri Amendment 2 will be on the ballot. The measure looks to expand Medicaid. A “yes” vote supports adults between 19 and 65 whose income is 138 percent of the federal poverty level or below being eligible for Medicaid. It would also keep that new population from having to meet additional requirements than the population that already qualifies for Medicaid. A “no” vote opposes these additions to the population that qualifies.

St. Louis County Proposition C will be on the ballot and will ask voters if they want to redo the city’s charter with new wording. The new wording would more accurately reflect the way procedures are running currently.

Statewide Offices

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

Jay Ashcroft (R)

Yinka Faleti (D)

Paul Venable (Constitution)

Paul Lehmann (Green)

Carl Herman Freese (Libertarian)

State Treasurer

Vicki Englund (D)

Scott Fitzpatrick (R)

Joseph Civettini (Green)

Nick Kasoff (Libertarian)

St. Louis City Elections

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Daniel Zdrodowski (R)

Kim Gardner (D)

Mary Pat Carl (D) Sheriff John N. Castellano, III (R)

Lester (Corkey) Stewart (R)

Vernon Betts (D)

Alfred Montgomery (D)

David Mosley (D) City Treasurer Tishaura O. Jones (D)

Jeffrey L. Boyd (D)

Don De Vivo (Green) Committee Ward 1 Sterling Samuel Miller (D)

Yolanda (Glass) Brown (D)

Raquel Gant (D) Committee Ward 2 Larry Middlebrook (D)

David Mosley (D)

Joyce M. Hall (D)

Erma Jefferson (D) Committee Ward 3 Desheon McNarry (D)

Anthony Bell (D)

Michael Conners (D)

Lucinda Frazier (D)

Kathelena (K-D.) Belcher (D) Committee Ward 4 Jacoby Combs (D)

Leroy Carter (D)

Jamar Mullins (D)

Edward McFowland (D)

Bill Beene (D)

Dwinderlin (Dwin) Evans (D)

Caroline Moore (D)

Gwenn Washington (D)

Wanda Lary-Taylor (D) Committee Ward 5 Vernon Betts (D)

Rasheen Aldridge, Jr. (D)

Craig Riggins (D)

Penny V. Hubbard (D) Committee Ward 6 Michael Hebron (R)

Michael Butler (D)

William Suggs (D)

Vanessa Carroll (D)

Mary Entrup (D) Committee Ward 7 Nana Agyeman-Graham (R)

Marty Joe Murray, Jr. (D)

Danielle Mangogna (D)

Amber Benge (D) Committee Ward 8 Byron Keelin (R)

Paul Fehler (D)

Joanna (Josie) Grillas (D)

Jacqueline A. Gonzales (D)

Joseph Civettini (Green) Committee Ward 9 Bryan Walsh (D)

Sara Johnson (D) Committee Ward 10 Reid M. Cranmer (R)

Rob Stelzer (D)

Amie Jade Maxwell (D)

Debbie Bianchi Hilderbrand (D) Committee Ward 11 Jacob W. Hummel (D)

Kathy Gamache (D) Committee Ward 12 Mary Theresa McLean (R)

Gregory F.X. Daly (D)

Kristina Sullivan (D) Committee Ward 13 Fred Wessels (D)

Tony Kirchner (D)

Lisa Bertke (D) Committee Ward 14 Julia F. McQueen (R)

Ian McVey (D)

Matt Bell (D)

Madeline Buthod (D) Committee Ward 15 Ryan Barry (R)

Tod A. Martin (D)

Karisa Gilman-Hernandez (D) Committee Ward 16 Joe Hodes (R)

Lynn M. Muench (R)

Steve Lenivy (D)

Mary Pat Carl (D) Committee Ward 17 Dan Scott (R)

Bob Hilgemann (D)

Amy Hilgemann (D)

Don Devivo (Green) Committee Ward 18 John Watson, Jr. (D)

Judith R. Arnold (D)

Yolanda (Yogi) Yancie (D)

Pamela M. McLucas (D) Committee Ward 19 Cleo Willis, Sr. (D)

Shawn Baker (D)

Queen Byrd (D) Committee Ward 20 Mark Comfort (R)

Mark Davis (D)

Curtis York (D)

Kirsten Petty (D) Committee Ward 21 Tim Anderson-El (D)

James A. Keys (D)

Rebecca McCloud (D)

Laura M. Keys (D) Committee Ward 22 Robert Vroman (R)

Andre Williams (D)

Norma J. Walker (D)

Tonya Finley-McCaw (D) Committee Ward 23 Robert J. Crump (R)

Cynthia Mueller Rice (R)

John M. Carpenter (D)

Patrick Joseph Moynihan (D)

Patty Ellison-Brown (D) Committee Ward 24 Matthew Sisul (D)

Carolyn McMahon (D)

Teri Powers (D) Committee Ward 25 Greg Brown (D)

Lori Lamprich (D) Committee Ward 26 Joseph (Joe) Palm (D)

Mario L. Stanton (D)

Karla May (D)

Tameka Stigers (D) Committee Ward 27 Chris Carter (D)

Eltoreon Hawkins (D)

Mary E. Davis (D)

Mary Ann Jackson (D) Committee Ward 28 Taunia Allen Mason (R)

Michael J. Gras (D)

William (Bill) Haas (D)

Gail Farwell (D)

St. Louis County Elections

United States House of Representatives

Missouri United States Congressional Districts

District 1

District 2

District 3

Blaine Luetkemeyer (R)

Jeffrey Nowak (R)

Lynette Trares (R)

Brandon Wilkinson (R)

Adela Wisdom (R)

Dennis Oglesby (D)

Megan Rezabek (D)

District 4

District 6

District 8

Missouri State Senate

Missouri Senate Districts

State Senate District 1

Mitchell Kohlberg (R)

David Lenihan (R)

Doug Beck (D)

State Senate District 3

State Senate District 5

State Senate District 13

Al Green (D)

Angela Mosley (D)

Tommie Pierson Jr. (D)

Jeff Coleman (Libertarian)

State Senate District 15

State Senate District 23

Bill Eigel (R)

Dan O’Connell (R)

Eric Wulff (R)

Richard Orr (D)

Missouri House of Representatives

Missouri House Districts

State House District 63

Dale Schaper (R)

Richard West (R)

State House District 64

State House District 65

State House District 66

Thomas G. Bradley (D)

Troy Jefferson (D)

Marlene Terry (D)

State House District 67

Aaron Craig (D)

Neil Smith (D)

State House District 68

Jay Mosley (D)

Mike Moehlenkamp (D)

State House District 69

Scott Cazadd (R)

Gretchen Bangert (D)

State House District 70

Jerry Adzima (R)

Paula Brown (D)

State House District 71

State House District 72

Darren Grant (R)

Doug Clemens (D)

State House District 73

Raychel Proudie (D)

State House District 74

Mike Person (D)

Yolonda Fortson (D)

Gary Johnson (D)

State House District 75

Alan Gray (D)

Teona McGhaw-Boure (D)

State House District 76

Chris Carter (D)

Marlon Anderson (D)

State House District 77

Kimberly-Ann Collins (D)

Darryl G. Gray (D)

State House District 78

Timothy Gartin (R)

Rasheen Aldridge (D)

State House District 79

LaKeySha Bosley (D)

State House District 80

State House District 81

State House District 82

Robert Crump (R)

Donna Baringer (D)

State House District 83

State House District 84

Wiley Price (D)

State House District 85

Kevin Windham Jr. (D)

State House District 86

Joe Adams (D)

State House District 87

State House District 88

State House District 89

State House District 90

Rick Perry (R)

Barbara Phifer (D)

State House District 91

State House District 92

Bill Heisse (R)

Michael Burton (D)

State House District 93

State House District 94

State House District 95

Michael O’Donnell (R)

Ann Zimpfer (D)

State House District 96

State House District 97

State House District 98

State House District 99

State House District 100

State House District 101

Bruce DeGroot (R)

State House District 102

Ron Hicks (R)

Tracy Grundy (D)

State House District 103

John Wiemann (R)

Lisa Rees (D)

State House District 104

Adam Schnelting (R)

Jessica DeVoto (D)

State House District 105

Phil Christofanelli (R)

Christine Hyman (D)

State House District 106

State House District 107

Nick Schroer (R)

Victoria Witt Datt (D)

Mike Copeland (Libertarian)

State House District 108

State House District 109

State House District 110

State House District 111

Shane Roden (R)

Daniel Cherry (D)

State House District 112

Rob Vescovo (R)

Chadwick Bicknell (R)

State House District 113

Dan Shaul (R)

Terry Burgess (D)

State House District 114

State House District 115

Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway (R)

Marvin Fricke (R)

Ryan Jones (R)

Cynthia Nugent (D)

State House District 116

Dale Wright (R)

Bryant Wolfin (R)

State House District 117

Mike Henderson (R)

Tony Dorsett (D)

State House District 118

Mike McGirl (R)

State House District 119