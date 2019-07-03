A group in Arkansas protests the U.S. and Mexico border controversy

Ar. — The crisis at the U.S. and Mexico border is drawing reaction in northwest Arkansas.

More than 50 people demanding change outside of Senator Tom Cotton’s office in Springdale today.

Many of the protestors are Jewish, comparing the facilities to concentration camps that once housed Jews during the holocaust.

They’re asking local and state lawmakers to take action.

Former professor and activist Gwynne Gertz stood outside cotton’s office with a resounding plea. “What we’re doing here is exactly the same thing that Germany was doing in the 1930’s and 1940’s. So I’m here for a very simple reason- nothing complicated, I do not want my country to have concentration camps. I can not be any more explicit than that.”

Gertz has put in a personal request to speak to Cotton and hopefully gain his support on the movement.

We reached out to senator Tom Cotton and he declined to comment on the protest.