DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A K9 in Douglas County is now able to fight the drug epidemic with new tools.

K9 Yadi was granted a medical trauma kit and a narcan kit by the organization protecting K9 heroes.

Yadi is certified in patrol and narcotics and is a 7-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever.

Each kit includes one 4 milligram device as well as a narcase and a narcan holster.