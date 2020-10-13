A CLOSER LOOK: 562 total nursing home deaths; COVID-19 related

NEW YORK (CBS News)- Fewer young adults are drinking alcohol, and a new study confirms it's possible for recovered COVID patients to get coronavirus, again. Elise Preston has some of the day's top health stories.

A new study confirms for the first time, a patient in the United States tested positive for two distinct COVID-19 infections within 48 days. It's the fifth confirmation of reinfection worldwide. The research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases Journal also found that second infections can be more severe. Doctors urge those who have tested positive to continue practicing safety precautions.