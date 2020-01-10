A Better You with Jen Abreu: Pilates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – You know the difference between coffee and espresso? They’re both tasty hot beverages that help you start the day, but one is way more intense.

That’s a good metaphor for mat Pilates and equipment Pilates.

In this episode, that’s precisely what we are doing at The Body Smith in downtown Springfield – we’re trying the more intense version of pilates which uses equipment.

It turns out there are a lot of benefits to Pilates: it can be an excellent complement to any sport or for anyone recovering from an injury.

The main difference between mat Pilates and equipment Pilates is resistance.

“It’s going to be weight-bearing exercises which is good for bone health, bone density, and adds resistance without using free-weights. So instead of making your muscles bulky, it gets you longer, leaner muscles, as well as working on flexibility and mobility,” says Susan Gilmore, Pilates instructor of 12 years.

She explained Pilates could be a compliment to athletes because it focuses on small and large muscle groups, and it can help protect the body from injury.

“All of those small stabilizing muscles – around the shoulders, around the knees, especially around the spine – those are easily neglected when we are doing just big sport-specific movements, so that’s the beauty of Pilates is strengthening those muscles,” Gilmore said.

J.G. Myers, a student at the Body Smith, sees other benefits, too. “I don’t like to be on the floor, it’s just not comfortable.“ Another benefit? It’s easy on the joints.

Myers is pretty active. In addition to Pilates for mobility and strength, she walks on the treadmill and does Tai Chi.

“I don’t think there’s a substitute for Pilates when it comes to those things. I don’t think I have a choice, to tell you the truth,” she said. “I feel like if I quit or ease up, it won’t be possible to move.”

Pilates started as rehab but boomed into a mainstream exercise option for healthy clients to have more flexibility and mobility.

“We go through all ranges of motions,” Gilmore said. “The body goes in deflection and extension, rotating, side-bending.”

“Sometimes they come and get their joints strong before they go into surgery, and then we see them again after they are done with physical therapy,” Gilmore said.

The exercises are focused on core stability, Gilmore says, which is critical to movement.

The trick is not to lose momentum nor the level of fitness you are on, which Myers says goes quickly if you stop. She says her consistency pays off.

“My back is much stronger, my knees don’t hurt as much as they did, so it’s just been an overall good thing for me,” she said.