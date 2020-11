SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The bears at Dickerson Park Zoo enjoyed a Thanksgiving feast before they settle down for their winter nap.

Yona and Lil’ Bear enjoyed their bear-friendly buffet complete with Thanksgiving-themed treats like pumpkins and other goodies.

The black bears do not go into a full hibernation but will enter a state of decreased physiological activity called torpor.

Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. but will be closed on Thanksgiving day.