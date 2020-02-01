Missouri mom who looks like Meghan Markle stuns the Internet

News

by: Gerren Keith Gaynor

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 07: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gestures during her visit with Prince Harry to Canada House in thanks for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada, on January 7, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS – WPA Pool/Getty Images) Courtesy: Gettyimages

(FOX) — A Missouri mom resembling Meghan Markle has the internet doing double-takes after a photo with her daughter on Instagram went viral.

Akeisha Land, who runs her daughter Greyson’s Instagram account, posted an “usie” on Monday to show off their matching sweatshirts with “LOVE” written on them.

Instagram users, however, were much more interested in the uncanny likeness between Land and the Duchess of Sussex, who is arguably the most talked-about woman in the world at the moment.

In the photo, the mom slightly smirks, showing no teeth. Her rosy cheeks and brown eyes undoubtedly resemble those of the famous royal.

The comments section was flooded with messages from Instagram users pointing out the obvious doppelganger vibes.

View this post on Instagram

An #usie with my littlest love in our matching “LOVE” sweatshirts from @coolkiidzwear ❤️ • What I love about these sweatshirts is not only their obvious adorableness, but also the fact that they aren’t super thick. Which is perfect for fall and winter because you can layer it with other things and not worry about sweating out your hair (ain’t nobody got time for that! 💁🏽‍♀️). And if your kid(s) are anything like mine, they get hot real fast running around all day, so lightweight layers are imperative. I also love that you’re able to take the layers off to rock it in the spring for those still cool days. These sweatshirts are perfect for year round cuteness! • Have a great week friends and remember to tell the people you care about that you love them… and as always, keep it cute! 😘

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on

“For a moment I thought you were Meghan Markle,” one user commented, as did hundreds of others.

“Do people tell you all the time that you look like @hrhofsussex?! Both gorgeous!” another person wrote.

Because the Instagram account is used to primarily post pictures of her daughter, Land said she was shocked and overwhelmed by the fanfare.

“Literally every comment is about me. Normally it’s like, ‘Oh, she’s so cute,’ and that sort of thing but it’s all about me this time. It’s very different!” Land told E! News.

The mother of two said that despite her striking resemblance to Markle, she doesn’t keep up much with the happenings of the American actress-turned-British royal. She does, however, take the comparisons as a “huge compliment.”

View this post on Instagram

Wonder why you’re seeing my face and not Bitty’s? I know you’d rather see her cute face, but I had to make a brief cameo to say, CHIEFSSSSSSS!! 🙌🏾 Our team is going to the Super Bowl y’all; so I had to (finally) post these photos of the only game we were able to make it to this year ❤️ Wish we could go to more, but with two young kiddos and church on Sunday’s, it’s hard to make it to many games. Plus parking alone is $60 and ain’t nobody got time for that! 😅 • Also, can we just take a minute to talk about my hair?! I’ve been on my natural hair journey for over 5 years now and hadn’t straightened my hair in over two years. A couple years ago when I straightened my hair, even though I’d been natural for so many years and used Curly Girl Method approved products only, when straightened, my hair was dull, dry, slightly brittle and my ends were a disaster. This year though, I think the results speak for themselves in these photos! And I have @olivabrand to thank! Remember back in September I told you guys I was going to start a hair trial with them? Well as you can see, my hair loves @olivabrand! It’s perfect for my low porosity hair because it’s not as thick and heavy as most hair oils. I use it for my scalp massages as well as hot oil treatments. It’s made my hair sooooo soft, smooth, and shiny! Bye frizz! ✌🏾I’ve also been using it on Bitty’s hair and her curls are really starting to POP (as you can see in my previous post)! • Definitely go check them out @olivabrand and use code grey15 to save 15% off of your purchase ❤️

A post shared by Greyson Regina Land (@greyson_land) on

“I think she’s gorgeous so to be mistaken for a royal is definitely quite a compliment,” Land said.

Thanks to the overnight success, Land said she’s now considering using her Meghan Markle looks to land professional gigs.

“If they want me to go to a party as her, I’m your girl,” she said.

“I am going to start to try to be more in front of the camera,” she added. “I definitely want to put myself out there more and not just my kiddos.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories