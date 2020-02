SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Cat in the Hat spent his Saturday in Springfield visiting the Discovery Center.

Today was the 9th Annual Seuss Science Day. The event is put on by Ozarks Public Television.

There were Seuss inspired science demonstrations as well as Dr. Seuss’s book readings, like “The Lorax” and “Horton Hears a Who.”

You could even meet and take pictures with The Cat in the Hat himself!

Seuss Science Day wrapped up on Feb. 8 at 4 p.m.