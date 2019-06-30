Skip to content
News
Child porn arrest for Polk County man
Shootings in St. Louis kill man, injure 12, including 12-year-old girl
“Even bigger earthquake” could hit California in the coming days, seismologist warns
How a quick test saved a local man’s life
Missouri sues roofing company for fraud
Endangered Person Advisory CANCELED after 41-year-old found dead
4 hospitalized after musical group’s tour bus crashes on west side of Columbus
Independence Day Comes to an End, Safe Firework Festivities Continue
“Even bigger earthquake” could hit California in the coming days, seismologist warns
Search underway in Missouri for couple accused of harming their children
Morning Webcast – July 5, 2019
MedDay – July 5, 2019
Friday, July 5 Morning Forecast
Local Ozarks church helps rebuild in the Caribbean
Police handing out mirror tags telling people not to leave babies in hot cars
National News
“Even bigger earthquake” could hit California in the coming days, seismologist warns
Police are searching for a woman who licked a tub of ice cream and put it back on the shelf
Man, 61, dies in fireworks mishap as neighborhood kids watch
6.4 earthquake rattles Southern California
Human bones found in a bag hanging on the door of a New Jersey cafe
How to watch the 4th of July “Salute to America”
Judge says teen accused of rape comes from a ‘good family’ and should not be tried as an adult
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez decries “systemic cruelty” after visiting migrant detention center
Father shot on the way home from visiting his newborn twins in the hospital
Illinois husband, wife die while diving in Lake Michigan off Wisconsin
World News
Russians with links to infamous troll farm arrested in Libya
The Latest: US wants meeting with UN nuke agency on Iran
Maduro shows military might in Independence Day celebration
Poland convicts former gov’t employee of spying for Russia
Tunisian leader appears after hospital, signing key decrees
UK High Court finds Yaxley-Lennon in contempt
French president’s office abandons plans to close press room
Former Guard commander says Iran should seize UK oil tanker
Some Kenyan families reject Boeing’s compensation for crash
Greek authorities seize massive shipment of Captagon drug
