92 kids receive bikes from Boys and Girls Club

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 92 kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Springfield received bicycles today.

The gently used bikes were donated by community supporters, then Adventure Bicycle Company refurnished the bikes.

Didem Koroglu is the director of development for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield.

She says the idea came from supporter Larry O’Reilly.

“He came to us with the idea,” Koroglu. “We sent out the notice. We all worked together to get the bikes. And then Adventure Bicycle Company, a wonderful organization, they said we’ll take care of it They worked with us to refurbish the bikes. And as a result of today, we have 92 bikes going out to our members in five units.”

Each member who got a new bike today also got a new bike pump and a free fitted helmet from Adventure Bicycle Company.