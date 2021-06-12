9 shot, 1 dead, including an injured 2-year-old in Savannah mass shooting

(Correction: Police incorrectly said two people died in the previous version of this article. Police now say only one person has died.)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eight people were injured and one person is dead in a mass shooting Friday night.

According to Police, a 13-year-old and a 2-year-old were among those shot and are suffering non-life threatening injuries. One adult is dead.

Police said the shooting occurred near the Fred Wessels Home apartments on Avery Street. Shots rang out around 9 p.m.

Police will provide an update at noon on Saturday.

“Right now, you know, my main concern is these young people, children have been shot. So what do we do?” Adlerman Detric Leggett said.

“So right now I need answers and I need a good turn around I need all services, we need to pull all of our services to get all of our officers out to make sure we’re doing something that’s going to bring some people to justice behind this,” Leggett added.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect or suspects. Savannah Police continue to investigate.

Mayor Van Johnson asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Continue to return to this page for the latest updates.

