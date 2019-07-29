9/11 victims compensation bill signed into law

WASHINGTON D.C. — President Trump signed the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund Bill today at the White House.

Surrounded by 9/11 first responders and families of those killed, the president signed the bill that will provide care to the surviving first responders and their families until 2092 with 10.2 billion dollars in payouts over the next 10 years.

No democratic lawmakers were there for the signing.

Jon Stewart, who admonished congress earlier in the month for stalling the bill, was also not present for the bill signing.