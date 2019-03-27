88 Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Department of Health reports there have been 88 influenza-related deaths reported in Arkansas this flu season.

Last week, 77 were reported according to the flu report.

According to the weekly flu report, that includes one pediatric death.

69% of the adults were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccine history.

No school absenteeism was provided this week due to public school spring break. ADH is aware that 27 schools closed briefly due to the flu this season.

Since September 30, 10 nursing homes in Arkansas have reported influenza outbreaks.

The majority of reports came from Pulaski, White, Faulkner, Sebastian, Garland, Lonoke, Arkansas, Grant, Saline, and Craighead.