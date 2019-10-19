84-year-old US Army vet challenges TSA agent to 10 push-ups before Honor Flight

(FOX) — An 84-year-old U.S. Army veteran nurse proved age is nothing but a number on Tuesday after she dropped to perform 10 push-ups — after challenging a TSA agent to join — before boarding her Honor Flight from Phoenix to Washington, D.C.

Lt. Col. Maggie DeSanti challenged a TSA agent to do 10 push-ups on the floor of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport before boarding her Honor Flight, which was scheduled to take DeSanti and other war veterans to memorials in Washington D.C. at no cost.

DeSanti, who rappelled from helicopters to treat wounded soldiers during the Vietnam War, showed off her muscles on camera while she performed 10 full push-ups without stopping, all while dressed in her uniform, FOX 10 reported.

When she was done, another agent helped the octogenarian to her feet.

DeSanti and the TSA agent were all smiles as they posed for photos after the calisthenics match.

DeSanti and her group set off on the Honor Flight Oct. 15. They’re due to return to Arizona on Thursday.