$8,000 check donated to help rebuild Kimberling City Elks Lodge

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — A check was presented today to help the Kimberling City Elks Lodge rebuild.

The $8,000 check came from the proceeds of t-shirt sales at the “Make America Great Again” boat parade on Labor Day weekend.

The lodge burned down on Aug. 23. The building and everything inside was lost.

Parade event organizer Jenn Lilley says there was little debate about donating the proceeds to the lodge

Chairman of the Board for the Elks of Kimberling City Wendy Youngblood says the check will help them get on the way to rebuilding.

“We’re always glad to receive a donation, we’re used to giving,” Youngblood said. “So, when somebody gives back to us, it’s different for us, because we’re used to giving. But when you’re building burns down, and you face times like that, then sometimes you have to humble yourselves and receive from other people.”

Youngblood says that building fund has also been started at Arvest Bank in Branson West. Anyone who wishes to contribute can do so there.