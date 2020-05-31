70 Fort Leonard Wood soldiers test positive for COVID-19

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Fort Leonard Wood reported 70 of their 500 soldiers tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, May 31.

Upon arriving at Fort Leonard Wood, all soldiers were medically screened and all test results, at that time, came back negative. However, a few weeks after those test results a trainee went to the health facility showing symptoms, prompting every soldier to be retested.

“All those who tested positive are being cared for and monitored according to CDC guidelines and have been isolated to prevent the potential spread to others,” Fort Leonard Wood said. “Most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic and none have been hospitalized at General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital.”

Fort Leonard Wood says they enforce strict social distancing measures and require everyone to wear a cloth face-covering in order to “mitigate the spread of the virus.”

According to Fort Leonard Wood officials, the surrounding local communities are not at an increased risk.