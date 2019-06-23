70 climate change protesters arrested outside of New York Times building

New York (AP) — Seventy climate change protesters were arrested after they blocked traffic outside the New York Times building on Saturday, police said. The protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion hung banners on the skyscraper in midtown Manhattan on Saturday and on the outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal across the street.

The NYPD took 67 protesters into police custody after they laid down on Eighth Avenue and blocked traffic, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority said they arrested three of the protesters. Charges are pending.

A spokeswoman for Extinction Rebellion, Eve Mosher, said the group wants the media to report on “the climate emergency” so that “people can start pushing for more radical responses.”

A Times spokeswoman told the Associated Press in an email that no national news organization devotes more resources to covering climate change than the Times.