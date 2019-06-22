7 dead, 13 injured in Cambodian building collapse

Sihanoukville, Cambodia (CBS) — A seven-story building under construction in Cambodia’s coastal city of Sihanoukville collapsed on workers housed inside early Saturday, killing seven workers and injuring 23, authorities said. Three of the dead were Cambodian: one translator and two workers, BBC News reported.

Provincial authorities said in a statement that four Chinese nationals involved in the construction have been detained while an investigation into the collapse is carried out. Of the detained, three are construction supervisors.

Numerous buildings catering to Chinese tourists have been constructed in the region over the past few years, including dozens of casinos, according to BBC News.

Construction workers said the unfinished building doubled as their housing, with the crew spending nights on the second floor. Nhor Chandeun and his wife were asleep when at around 4 a.m. they heard a loud noise and the building crumbled on top of them.

“All the workers were asleep,” the 31-year-old said from a hospital in the city. “A moment before the building collapsed it was vibrating and then it was falling down. But it was too quick to escape.”

