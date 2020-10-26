6th Arkansas GOP lawmaker tests positive for virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A sixth Arkansas state lawmaker has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

State Rep. Charlene Fite, a Van Buren Republican, revealed the positive test result Saturday night in a Facebook post.

She said she was experiencing mild symptoms and would be forced to quarantine for the final days of her reelection campaign.

State health officials reported 797 new coronavirus cases Sunday in Arkansas.

Active Arkansas cases rose by 231 cases to 9,766.

Fourteen new hospitalizations brought that total to 633.

Fifteen new deaths brought the Arkansas death toll since the pandemic first hit the state to 1,812.