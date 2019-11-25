6th annual Hot Rod Holiday held at Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield’s biggest indoor car, truck, and bike show gave people plenty of holiday gifts to dream about this weekend.

The 6th annual Hot Rod Holiday brought street rods, custom cars and high-end imports to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E-Plex.

The show attracted guests from all over.

Rose Mary Merrett is from Newcastle in Australia. She traveled to Missouri to buy a 1957 chevy.

“Flew into LA and picked up our 37′ Coup from our friend’s place and drove 2,000 miles to come and pick the 57′ up,” Merrett said. “Found out that this show was on while our Chevy is getting the seal done in the transmission, so its something to fill in the day. We take a lot of old pictures with old cars. It’s really nice and you meet lots of people on your travels from all over the world.”

The show wasn’t just about cars. Vendors sold automotive-related gear and Santa even made an appearance.