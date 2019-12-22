68-year-old woman found stabbed to death

OLATHE, Kansas (AP) – Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a 68-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death in an Olathe neighborhood.

Olathe police say in a news release that officers responding to an armed disturbance just before noon Friday found the woman suffering from a stab wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released. Police say another woman _ a 38-year-old who knew the victim _ was also found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No arrests or charges had been announced by midday Saturday.