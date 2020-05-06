$66 Million headed to Missouri for child care assistance, another $1.5 million headed to food banks

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri food banks and child care facilities will be receiving millions in funding to help them stay afloat, as COVID-19 concerns continue to halt business as usual. The money will be made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (also called the CARES Act).

According to the office of Governor Mike Parson, 66 million of those federal aid dollars will allow the Department of Social Services to assist low-income families and child care providers.

Specifically, that money will go to Missouri families who are unemployed. The Governor’s Office says those families can receive an up-to-90-day Child Care Subsidy while they look for another job. The subsidy is available through December 2020.

Child care providers, the Governor’s Office said Wednesday, are eligible for a one-time payment that could range between $1000-7500 depending on how many children the facility serves.

Child care providers who operate what the Governor’s Office calls “non-traditional hours” (7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday through Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) can receive a $100 monthly stipend for each “child care slot” they normally have during the months of April, May, and June.

The state has also set aside $10 million to be used for one-time grants, which will be given to colleges and universities so they can establish child care programs.

Food banks will also receive $1.5 million from the CARES Act.

According to Parson’s Office, DSS will divide these funds among Missouri’s six regional food banks to help meet the needs of the growing number of Missourians who now rely on food assistance.

Harvesters Community Food Network $297,000 Ozarks Food Harvest $277,547 Second Harvest Community Food Bank $107,811 Southeast Missouri Food Bank $151,470 St. Louis Area Foodbank $438,669 The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri $212,503 Feeding Missouri* $15,000 Total $1,500,000 Courtesy: The Office of Governor Mike Parson

$1.8 million in emergency assistance will be directed to Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) grants. Requirements for VOCA grants will also be relaxed during this time to “ensure VOCA providers are able to access federal dollars,” the Governor’s Office said Wednesday.