Festivities remain in full swing this Saturday at the 64th Annual Sucker Days in Nixa.

From rides, food, booths and even wrestling, people have had plenty to take in despite the sour weather.

Kurt Gilliam says even while the rain came down, it was still a great reason to get out of the house.

“You know, it’s really a good event. We hate that the weather happened the way it did,” Gilliam said.

“It’s a little damper on it but the chamber’s done a phenomenal job. Something to do on a Saturday afternoon and you know, it’s just a good time.”

The weather from overnight and throughout today has affected booths at the festival.

I talked to Janine Berlinger who owns DschiniBean and Christi Keatts who owns Cakeroo Sews. It’s their first time working a booth at Sucker Days and are sharing it together.

“We came here today at like 8:30 a.m.,” Berlinger said. “We were like one of the teams that made it through the night. Fortunately. So we didn’t have a lot to clean up.”

“There are so many collapsed tents this morning, and it was just like flooded everywhere.” said Keatts. “But everybody pulled it together and people have been shopping. So it’s been really encouraging.”

Food trucks or trailers that park along the road may not be affected by the rain in the same was as booths or tents but that rain can still drive away business, and that’s important in an economy where revenue is key to combating rising food costs.

“The rain is affected our business. Nobody wants to come out and stand in the rain and wait on a cheeseburger,” Food trailer owner Eva Dedmon said.

“But I think now that the rains lit up, I think that people are going to want to come out and shop and eat and things like that”

With the weather being poor today, plenty of people are hopeful for better weather tomorrow.

“Hopefully give a chance, come out tomorrow. Hopefully the weather will be a lot better.” said Gilliam.

“I am excited. The weather looks like it’s going to be really nice and hopefully we’ll have a really big crowd.” said Dedmon.