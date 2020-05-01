61-year-old female killed in motorcycle crash

Breaking News
by: Carissa Codel

HICKORY COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a male injured after a motorcycle crash on Highway 254 in Hickory County.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2005 Harley Davidson failed to negotiate a left curve and leaned too far to the right. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the motorcycle struck the pavement with either the footpeg or footrest, slid across the center of the road and continued off the left side of the road.

The motorcycle then slid down an embankment where it overturned and ejected both occupants.

The 70-year-old male driver from Halfway, Missouri, suffered minor injuries. The 61-year-old passenger, Carol McGregor, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the MSHP, both were wearing helmets.

