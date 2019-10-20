6-year-old gains internet fame after viral touchdown dance

Mo. — A 6-year-old from northern Missouri has mastered the art of the touchdown dance.

Casen Mossburg has gained a bit of fame since his mom caught his celebration dance on video.

It’s probably not difficult to guess who Casen’s favorite player is. Just look at the hair… He’s a big Patrick Mahomes fan!

Casen’s mom, Gina says his touchdown dances are always unique.

“He is a free mover,” Gina said. “He’s kind of everywhere and he never dances the exact same. I think his touchdown dance today would be different another day. He’s just kind of a free mover and shaker, and sometimes he throws in some booty pops and everything else.”

Casen says even though the Chiefs have had a rough few weeks, he hopes to cheer them on all the way to the Superbowl.