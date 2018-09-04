@6: Why Gov. Parson Visited Springfield and Two Other; Lebanon Police Working to Combat Opioid Abuse

Of the three stops Gov. Mike Parson made in Missouri today, Springfield was one of them.

And, police in Lebanon are now carrying a new weapon to fight against opioid overdoses.

Plus, Jamie Warriner has your seven-day forecast.

