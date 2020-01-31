6 pictures of farm animals totally owning their Chiefs fandom

HERMITAGE, Mo.– MOOve over two-legged Chiefs enthusiasts! These farm animals in Hermitage are taking fan fashion to the next level.

Viewer Melinda Young-Redding sent in these pictures and we couldn’t help but countdown our favorites.

6. Avenger the Dog

Sure. His single Chiefs hat is a modest look, but it’s also a tasteful one. He’s a good boy.

5. Tinkerbell the Cow (part 1)

She’s teasing you with just a glimpse at her Mahomes wig. But don’t worry. There’s more Tinkerbell to come.

4. Tinkerbell the Cow (part 2)

A more subtle cow would’ve stopped at just the hat. But Tinkerbell is milking this look for all it’s worth with that cape.

3. Malibu the Horse

Those bangs.

2. Lambert the Sheep

Anyone can wear a Mahomes wig. But Lambert gets points for having a smaller head and making that wig look huge. And let’s not overlook that tongue, obviously aimed at all 49ers fans.

1. Tinkerbell the Cow!!!

She literally can’t be stopped. Mahomes wig? Iconic. KC cape? A standout piece for sure. Pairing the two is something only a style giant like Tinkerbell could pull off.