MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The 55th Apple Butter Makin’ Days has begun in Mount Vernon, where at least 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance over the weekend.

The event began at 9 a.m. this morning, Oct. 7, with thousands of people already visiting different booths around the courthouse square.

Over the next course of the weekend, folks in the Ozarks can enjoy food, music, fun competitions for all ages and, of course, you can’t forget about the apple butter.

Justin Holder has been selling and making apple butter at the festival for the last 41 years.

“We really enjoy doing that,” Holder said. “It’s a great time for us to come together to do this. We spend about three weeks a year doing this. We’ll can and sell just under 1,100 gallons of apple butter.”

The festival will run through the entire weekend with the festival starting at 9 in the morning each day of the weekend and ending at 6 p.m. On Sunday, the festival will close two hours early, at 4 p.m.