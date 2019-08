JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A 50-year-old man died in a crash on I-49 on Aug. 23, around 10:30 p.m.

Cecil Balster was driving a 1992 Honda 1500 southbound when he traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, when the car overturned it ejected Balster and a 30-year-old female passenger.

She suffered serious injuries and was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Balster was pronounced dead at the scene.