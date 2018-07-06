@5: Unauthorized Camera Found Inside Springfield School; Humane Society in Kitty Crisis Mode

Coming up at 5…
An investigation was launched after an unauthorized camera was found inside a Springfield school.
And, the Humane Society is in crisis mode after taking in too many kittens.
Plus, Jamie Warriner has your seven-day forecast.
by: Carissa AlfordPosted: / Updated:
Coming up at 5…
An investigation was launched after an unauthorized camera was found inside a Springfield school.
And, the Humane Society is in crisis mode after taking in too many kittens.
Plus, Jamie Warriner has your seven-day forecast.