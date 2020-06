JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Missouri sales tax is credited with improving more than 5 million acres of Missouri’s soil.

According to a press release from the Department of Natural Resources, the improvement is thanks to the state’s soil and water conservation tax and program.

The sales tax was first approved by voters 36 years ago and it has been renewed four times.

Since 1984, 186-million tons of soil have been kept from eroding into the waterways.