5 Kansas City officers charged with crimes still on the job

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Five Kansas City, Missouri, police officers who are facing criminal charges remain on the job, with four on administrative duty.

The Kansas City Star reports that community leaders who have been critical of the Kansas City Police Department say they say they are particularly angry that a detective charged with manslaughter remains on administrative duty and is being paid.

Police spokeswoman Capt. Leslie Foreman said department’s policies give supervisors discretion to determine whether to suspend officers and whether that suspension should be paid or unpaid.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said officers charged with felonies should be suspended with pay. But Lucas said the department’s policies need to be clarified.