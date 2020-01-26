5 injured in Missouri banquet hall shooting

Cape Girardeau, Mo. (AP) — Police in southwestern Missouri say five people have been injured in a shooting inside a Cape Girardeau banquet hall.

Television station KFVS reports the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at The River center.

Police were initially called to the center for reports of a large, unruly crowd. Arriving officers then heard gunshots from inside the hall and rushed inside to find five injured people and that the shooter had fled.

Police Sgt. Joey Hann says four of the injured suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Hanns says a fifth person was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the abdomen. No arrests have been made.