5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania daycare center

ERIE, Pa. (CBS) — A morning fire in Pennsylvania killed five children and sent another person to the hospital, authorities said. The fire was reported in Erie, a northwest lake town, at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department said.

The victims’ ages range from 8 months to 7 years, Santone said.

Neighbors a block away told CBS Erie, Pennsylvania, affiliate WSEE-TV they heard the screams of teens who had escaped from a second-floor porch roof.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a daycare at the fire address. WSEE-TV reported that the daycare may have been operating overnight at a home.

Detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the daycare, Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News.

A woman who also lives at the residence was flown to UPMC Mercy for treatment, Chief Fire Inspector John Widomski told the newspaper, which reported that the injured woman is the owner of the daycare.

Santone told the newspaper that a neighbor was also injured.