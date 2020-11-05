What’s needed for the 4th annual “Socks & Cookies” fundraiser

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Socks & Cookies” is hosting its 4th annual fundraising drive to support deployed troops across the nation.

It begins Wednesday, November 4, until November 18.

The non-profit’s “12 Needs of Christmas” event will highlight an item per day to be sent to deployed troops overseas.

“So last year at Christmas, we sent 100 care packages which had increased three times from the year before that. So my goal this year is to send 225,” said Socks & Cookies Founder Shannon Modisette.

DONATIONS:

Black Crew Socks

Cookies

Coffee/Water Packets

Jerky

Protein Bars

Snacks

5hr Energy

Small Games/Cards

Hygiene Kits

Drop off locations: