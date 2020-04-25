49 mental health workers, 34 patients test positive for coronavirus in Missouri

(MONET) — The Missouri Department of Mental Health says 49 workers and 34 patients have tested positive for the coronavirus. Three St. Louis area patients have died from complications of the virus.

The cases involve a variety of sites. Those listed in bold are psychiatric hospitals.

49 STAFF

1 – St. Louis Regional Office – St. Louis

1 – Kansas City Regional Office – Kansas City

1 – Center for Behavioral Medicine – Kansas City

1 – Fulton State Hospital – Fulton

2 – Metropolitan STL Psychiatric Center – St. Louis

13 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Louis

13 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center – St. Louis

16 – DDTC South County Habilitation Center – St. Louis

1 – DDTC St. Charles Habilitation Center – St. Charles

34 PATIENTS/RESIDENTS

19 – St. Louis Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center – St. Louis

8 – Bellefontaine Habilitation Center – St. Louis (including one death)

7 – DDTC South County Habilitation Center – St. Louis (including two deaths)

Department spokeswoman Debra Walker tells Missourinet all employees are required to wear masks in patient areas. Patients who have tested positive for the virus are isolated from other patients.