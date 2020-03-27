41 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Greene County and one new death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s live stream, there are now 41 positive cases of COVID-19 in Greene County and now four total deaths.

The fourth death was a woman in her 90s who was a resident of Morningside of Springfield. She passed away before anyone was tested at Morningside, according to assistant health director Katie Towns. She was considered an epidemiologically linked case. An epidemiologically linked case refers to illness to an individual that has not been confirmed by a lab test, but a connection to another case and symptoms are determined to be evidence of COVID-19.

Towns also talked about how the stay-at-home order has impacted Springfield. She said, according to city traffic engineers, they have analyzed date since the stay-at-home order the number of cars on Springfield roads has dropped by 40%.

Though even with the drop in traffic, Towns said they’re still not sure if we have peaked in COVID-19 cases.

“At this point, we’re monitoring data extremely close,” Towns said. “But we don’t quite have a great way of knowing exactly where we are in the peak. So, this will be a situation that continues to evolve. And, as I said before, we’re working closely with our hospital partners as these test results start to come in more frequently and in the course of the next several days and weeks we will have a better more clear picture as to where we are in that curve.”