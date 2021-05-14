4-H club donates over 3,000 pounds of food to food pantry in Buffalo, Missouri

BUFFALO, Mo. — The Heart 2 Heart food pantry in Buffalo, Missouri, received a big-time boost in the form of 3,500 pounds of food. The donation comes from the Denim & Dust 4-H club of Dallas County.

“If I could jump up and down and do cartwheels, I would,” exclaimed Brenda Young, the director of Heart 2 Heart.

The organization is getting a lot more than one can from the 4-H club.

“It’s a real joy when people think to remember us and think about us,” said Young. “One can could make a difference. It just takes one can.”

A member of the 4-H club, Katie Dotson, has spent hour after hour collecting food.

“This is our third annual food drive and all the food stays at Heart 2 Heart,” said Dotson.

Young will be able to feed 1,500 families for two months because of the generous donation.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Heart 2 Heart had some trouble getting food into the pantry.

Dotson says it means so much to know she might be helping somebody she knows.

“They probably only get to have one meal at school and never eat at home,” said Dotson.

Thanks to the 4-H donations, the pantry is stocked up and is ready to provide meals for the residents of Dallas County.

The club was given a $300 grant from Missouri Farmer’s Care which helped them start operations and relied on donations around town.