ST. LOUIS – A violent Mother’s Day weekend in the city of St. Louis ends with nine people shot and four deaths. The St. Louis Metro Police responded to seven shooting scenes in less than a 24 hour-span.

The violent span started Saturday evening at 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of Nebraska Avenue. Police say a juvenile was shot in the torso, but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue, police say a man was shot in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead. A woman was also shot in the foot during this incident.

The violence did not stop on Mother’s Day. Early Sunday morning, near the intersection of Marcus and Labadie avenues, a 22-year-old man died after being shot multiple times.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, a child was shot in the foot in 5000 block of St Louis Avenue, near the Kingsway West Neighborhood. Investigators say someone shot the child, then quickly left the scene.

Two hours later, in the 4200 block of Shreve Avenue, a man was shot in the face. Police say his condition is not known at this time.

Around 5 p.m. Sunday, a suspect shot a woman before shooting himself Sunday afternoon in a possible murder-suicide attempt in south St. Louis. Police say it happened in the 7400 block of South Broadway Avenue in the Patch neighborhood. Police say the suspect shot a 52-year-old woman in the neck, then shot and killed himself. She was conscious and breathing at the scene when officers arrived.

Just after 6 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Montclair Avenue into the parking lot of the Minerva Place Apartment complex. A 30-year-old man dead from multiple gunshots.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating all of these shootings. Details remain limited in most cases. If you have any information on any of these incidents, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).