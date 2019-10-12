4 dead, 3 more injured after shooting at NYC club, police say

NEW YORK CITY, Ny. ( FOX NEWS) – Four people are dead and three more were seriously injured after shooting erupted at an after-hours nightclub in New York City early Saturday morning, police said.

NYPD responded to a social club on Utica Avenue in the Weeksville neighborhood of Brooklyn just before 7 a.m. over reports of shots fired.

Once on the scene, police located four dead males and two more men and a woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police listed an address of the crime scene, which corresponded to a private social club, but they did not immediately describe the type of building in which the shooting took place.

While no arrests have been made, a report from the New York Post cites sources who say two people were brought in for questioning in connection with Saturday’s shooting.

This is a developing story.