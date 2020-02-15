4 arrested after smuggling methamphetamine into Benton County Jail public restroom

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – Four people were arrested after deputies found meth in a public restroom at the Benton County Jail.

Clinton Dees, 44, Daniel Paulitz, 32, Abigail Pitcock, 21, and Harrison White, 28, all face charges of criminal conspiracy to furnish prohibited articles and delivery of methamphetamine.

A Benton County deputy found approximately 6.5 grams of meth in the women’s bathroom on January 24, which started the investigation.

A source advised a Lieutenant that they received information that Daniel Paulitz was overheard talking about the narcotics. The source indicated that he was also making phone calls from the jail in reference to obtaining drugs. The source also indicated that the transaction involved a person that goes by the name “Spanky.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Clinton Dees was known as “Spanky.” Dees made a phone call to Harrison White on January 5 to order Abigail Pitcock to get the stuff and put it in the women’s bathroom, according to the affidavit.

Dees clearly ordered Peacock to go to the bathroom in the public lobby of the jail and place it in the toilet paper holder.

Investigators believe a drop was made at the jail and it entered through inmates cleaning the bathrooms on January 24. Dees called the same number and inquired if the drop was made on that day.

The jail official was made aware of a possible drop on February 2 through phone recordings of Dees and Paulitz.

The deputies found 11 grams of meth on February 2 around 8:30 p.m. underneath the toilet bowl brush. Paulitz stated to both White and Pitcock that it was the best place for the drop.

A different inmate had picked up a replica of the methamphetamine after investigators seized the real meth. The inmate told investigators that they were bullied by Dees and Paulitz to pick up the meth.

Dees and Paulitz are being held on a $50,000 bond, while Pitcock and White have a $25,000 bond.