3rd St. Louis-area officer tests positive for coronavirus

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A third St. Louis-area police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation as the number of cases in Missouri grows.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Saturday that one of its officers had the virus. The department said he did not contract it while on duty but provided no other details.

The number of people statewide who have tested positive is at least 838 and grew by 168 on Saturday alone.

Missouri has reported 10 deaths related to the virus. Two St. Louis city officers who work in the traffic division also have tested positive.

