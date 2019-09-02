34 people unaccounted for after boat fire off the coast of California

Ca. — 34 people are still unaccounted for, and there are reports of multiple fatalities this morning after a boat fire off the coast of southern California.

The Ventura County Fire Department says that five people were rescued, and the others are still reported missing.

The 75-foot boat caught fire, which prompted the emergency but there is uncertainty what caused the fire.

The Coast Guard launched several rescue attempts to get people off the vessel and to safety.

There were reports the people were on a boat that was on fire near Santa Cruz Island.