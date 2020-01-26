33 pounds of meth seized by Kansas Highway Patrol, Baxter Springs assisted in securing the haul

BAXTER SPRINGS, Ks. (KSN) – In a social media post Sunday morning around 10:00 AM Baxter Springs Police Department released information regarding a Kansas Highway Patrol drug seizure.

“Early this morning the Kansas Highway Patrol made a large seizure of Meth and other drugs near our City. BSPD and BSFD hosted there (sic) visit and assisted in cutting open the secret panels where the drugs were hidden. A big thanks to the Highway Patrol for making the big busts. Ended up with 33 pounds of meth.”

BAXTER SPRINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Currently working to get more information on the story.